For Me Ramesh Deo Was In The Same League As Legends Like Satyajit Ray And Raja Paranjpe: Mahesh Manjrekar

Veteran Indian actor Ramesh Deo's demise indeed left all cine lovers and celebs heartbroken. Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, who made his acting debut with the Ramesh Deo directorial Jeeva Sakha, mourned his mentor's death and recalled some precious moments with him.

In conversation with Times of India, Mahesh Manjrekar reacted to his death and said, "Ramesh Deo's demise is sad and unbelievable. He was so fit at this age as well. He used to take care of his health so much. I had met him a month ago during a felicitation programme, where he had come and I still remember he jovially asked me to offer him some role in my films. And even yesterday we were talking about him that he is so energetic at this age as he celebrated his birthday a couple of days back."

Mahesh Manjrekar called Ramesh Deo a legend and compared him with Satyajit Ray and Raja Paranjpe. The Kaksparsh director said, "For me, Ramesh Deo was in the same league as legends like Satyajit Ray and Raja Paranjpe. So with his demise, it feels like it's the end of an era."

The director also revealed that he played the antagonist in the Ramesh Deo's directorial venture, Jeeva Sakha. While recalling shooting with him, the director said, "It was my first film project as an actor. Sachin Khedekar played the lead while Ashutosh Gowarikar and I played the antagonists. We were young and didn't know much about the craft but it was Ramesh Deo who taught us the crux of filmmaking. I look up to him as a director."

Ashok Saraf Mourns Ramesh Deo's Demise; Says 'I Have Lost My Elder Brother Today'

When asked about the experience working with Deo, Mahesh Manjrekar said that he got confidence from him. "I remember, during the shoot, we had to film a fight sequence and I went up to him saying that I don't know how to fight, upon which he said, 'If you don't know, learn it'. I got that confidence and boost from him and even today I pass on his teachings to my actors that if someone doesn't know the art, learn it'," Mahesh concluded.

Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away At 93

For the unversed, Ramesh Deo passed away on February 2, 2022, due to a heart attack at 93. He is survived by his wife Seema Deo and his two sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.