Ganesh Festival 2021 Song Of The Day: Sur Niragas Ho From Katyar Kaljat Ghusali Will Melt Your Heart

This year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people in India are not celebrating Ganpati festival on a grand scale. After all, the COVID-19 spread has affected many people's lives. But Ganpati Bappa's arrival has indeed spread positivity amongst all.

Now is the time to thank Lord Ganesha for bringing positivity and prosperity in our lives. Amid this tough time, we have decided to dedicate a Ganpati track each day to ring in the 11-day festival uniquely. Our song for today is 'Sur Niragas Ho' from the Marathi film, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015).

Picturised on Shankar Mahadevan, 'Sur Niragas Ho' will melt the hearts of Ganesh bhakts. The song is a musical tribute to Ganpati Bappa. It's a prayer to Lord Ganesha to bring out innocence through music. 'Sur Niragas Ho' also indicates that the God of knowledge is the one who brought happiness in our lives. The song shows devotees thanking the deity for giving everything they deserve without any demand.

Watch the video song here:

'Sur Niragas Ho' has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Anandi Joshi. The beautiful lyrics have been penned by Mangesh Kangane whereas, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the song. For the unversed, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali is based on a play of the same name. The musical film stars Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunmayee Deshpande in key roles. The film has been directed by Subodh Bhave, and it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in Marathi film industry.

Do let us know your opinions about 'Sur Niragas Ho' song!

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

