Ganesh Festival 2022 Song Of The Day: Ya Re Ya From Ventilator Is A Perfect Track For Ganeshotsav

To
ring
in
the
11-day
festival
of
Ganpati
uniquely,
we
have
decided
to
dedicate
a
Ganpati
track
each
day
and
our
song
for
today
is
'Ya
Re
Ya' from
the
Marathi
film,
Ventilator
(2016).
Picturised
on
the
ensemble
cast,
'Ya
Re
Ya'
is
a
perfect
track
for
this
Ganeshotsav.
After
all,
people
this
year
are
quite
emotional
as
they
can't
meet
their
loved
ones
during
this
festive
season.
Hence,
the
lyrics
of
'Ya
Re
Ya'
song
gives
the
necessary
positive
vibes,
and
asks
people
to
worship
the
lord
of
knowledge,
Ganesha.
Watch
the
video
song
here:
'Ya
Re
Ya'
has
been
sung
by
Rohan
Pradhan
of
the
musician
duo,
Rohan-Rohan.
The
beautiful
yet
emotional
lyrics
have
been
penned
by
Manoj
Yadav
and
Shantaram
Mapuskar.
Directed
by
Rajesh
Mapuskar,
Ventilator
deals
with
family
dynamics
amid
Ganpati
festival.
This
Priyanka
Chopra's
production
venture
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
best
films
of
2016.
Do
let
us
know
your
feelings
about
'Ya
Re
Ya'
song!