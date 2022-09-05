Ganesh Festival 2022 Song Of The Day: Ya Re Ya From Ventilator Is A Perfect Track For Ganeshotsav

To ring in the 11-day festival of Ganpati uniquely, we have decided to dedicate a Ganpati track each day and our song for today is 'Ya Re Ya' from the Marathi film, Ventilator (2016).

Picturised on the ensemble cast, 'Ya Re Ya' is a perfect track for this Ganeshotsav. After all, people this year are quite emotional as they can't meet their loved ones during this festive season. Hence, the lyrics of 'Ya Re Ya' song gives the necessary positive vibes, and asks people to worship the lord of knowledge, Ganesha.

'Ya Re Ya' has been sung by Rohan Pradhan of the musician duo, Rohan-Rohan. The beautiful yet emotional lyrics have been penned by Manoj Yadav and Shantaram Mapuskar. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Ventilator deals with family dynamics amid Ganpati festival. This Priyanka Chopra's production venture turned out to be one of the best films of 2016.

