Get Ready as Guru's Biggest Enemy is Here!!!

Posted By: Marathidhamaal
He is mean, he is bad, he is scary, and he can make you poop your pants in seconds. Yes, he is Guru's biggest enemy played by none other Bollywood's popular villain Murli Sharma. The bad boy of Bollywood is now entered the Marathi film to scare our handsome and dashing 'Guru'.

Sanjay Jadhav directorial, the much awaited 'Guru' showcases handsome and dashing actor Ankush Chaudhary in and as Guru, who is a young and smart small time conman earning his livelihood by manipulating rich people but is also the king of hearts in his neighborhood along with his lady love Mango Dolly aka Urmila Kanetkar Kothare. However, one fine day, he happens to witness a murder that changes his life.

Source: Marathidhamaal

