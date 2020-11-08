Google Hails Purushottam Laxman Deshpande On His 101st Birth Anniversary With An Endearing Doodle

Google on Sunday celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of Purushottam Laxman Deshpande with an endearing doodle. Deshpande, who is widely known by his Marathi initials 'Pu La,’ is a legendary Indian writer, playwright, musician, composer, actor, director, and philanthropist. The Google Doodle has been designed by the noted Mumbai-based artist Sameer Kulavoor. It depicts the legend at his harmonium, raising his free hand to underscore a note.

Kulavoor opened up about his inspiration for the Google Doodle and said, "Being born and brought up in Mumbai/Maharashtra, one comes across Pu La Deshpande's name and works constantly in popular culture — music, writing, films, theatre, literature, and more. He was known to be a sharp observer of life, and one can see that in his literary work. There is a wildly popular Marathi song we were exposed to as kids in school called 'Naach re mora' (Dance peacock, dance) — I learnt much later (to my surprise) that he composed the song!"

"Pu La's life and work is the message (in the Google Doodle). I hope to highlight the fact that one can have several different outlets and forms to creativity," he added

Born on November 8, 1919, in erstwhile Bombay, Pu La Deshpande was renowned for his signature style of joyful humour and satire. He brought smiles to the faces of countless readers whilst mesmerising his audience with his multifaceted work in Marathi literature and the performing arts.

Deshpande also served as a college lecturer before he began to pursue his music career. Pu La was a master of the harmonium and an acclaimed writer. He also acted in dozens of films, many of which he directed himself. The multifaceted artist also did one-man stage shows—which were very popular, particularly in his home state of Maharashtra. In addition, Deshpande along with his wife ran a philanthropic foundation that carried on his positive legacy through the promotion of a variety of social and cultural causes.