Govyachya Kinaryav Fame Suhrud Wardekar’s New Song Vachavu Kasse Opposite Elakshi Gupta Is Out; Watch Video

Valentine's Day has arrived, and it's a day all about love and love. Dedicating a special song to our loved one has always been our thing, and our handsome hunk, who has ruled the hearts of millions with his outstanding song and direction for his song 'Govyachya Kinaryav', has been labelled as a national crush for his outstanding personality and charismatic look for that song.

With his mind-blowing new song, which he released this Valentine's Day as a special Valentine's Day present to all of his admirers, the actor is all ready to once again conquer our hearts. 'Vachavu Kasse' is a Marathi romantic song that also features actress Elakshi Gupta. This lovely song will surely be on the loop in our list for a long time.

"'Vachavu Kasse' is my second direction, and I am extremely delighted that I have put my whole vision forward in this song," the actor remarked of the song and his direction. Yes, it's a full-fledged romantic song that will make you fall in love even more. It couldn't be more thrilling or perfect to release my song on Valentine's Day, because it's all about love. Elakshi Gupta has been a great supporter and a wonderful experience to work with. The song was shot in Panchgani's lovely environs, with charming views around the waterfall transporting us to a realm of profound love. The song is about how you can't help but love your particular someone even more every day. So I'm hoping that the audience enjoys it and takes it as Valentine's Day present from me and that they enjoy it even more than my last song, making it a major smash." said the actor Suhrud Wardekar.

'Vachuva Kasse' will probably be one of the most widely released romantic songs of 2022. Even though it was released quite some time ago. Fans couldn't help themselves from pouring love on this beautiful melody.

On the work front, Suhrud Wardekar made his directorial debut with the song 'Govyachya Kinaryav', which has crossed 300 million views across YouTube, and the actor has received accolades for his outstanding performance in Daah: Ek Marmasparshi Katha. He will be seen in the upcoming film Aathavani. There are a couple more projects in the works for the actor, which will be disclosed shortly.