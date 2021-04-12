Gudi Padwa 2021 Exclusive! Virajas Kulkarni & Gautami Deshpande Share Sweet Memories Of Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa 2021 is here and people from Maharashtra are all set to welcome Marathi new year with positivity and happiness. On Gudi Padwa, many Maharashtrians place gudi outside their doors or windows and celebrate the first day of the month Chaitra (as per Hindu calendar). The festival is indeed special for many people, as they make sweets, dress up in traditional Maharashtrian outfits and perform puja of the sacred gudi.

Like commoners, the festival is also special for various Marathi celebs. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2021, Filmibeat got in touch with Zee Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na's lead actors Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande, and asked them about their sweet memories while celebrating Gudi Padwa at home. While sharing one such memory of celebrating Gudi Padwa during her childhood days, Gautami said, "When my grandfather used to place gudi outside the door, I used to get angry. One day, I got angry and started demanding to place my own gudi outside. Then, he started making a small gudi for me and I used to follow his actions while performing puja of my gudi. Now, he is not there. But I still follow the same ritual every year."

On the other hand, Virajas Kulkarni went down memory lane and shared a memory of his first Gudi Padwa celebration at his Mumbai house. He said, "I am from Pune, so every year I used to celebrate Gudi Padwa in school or home. But when I shifted to Mumbai, I still remember my first Gudi Padwa in the city. My mother (Mrinal Kulkarni) had gone for a shoot and I had a holiday on Gudi Padwa. On that day, I made a gudi and placed it outside for the first time in my life. I feel blessed that I could make gudi and started my year with new hopes and positivity.

Talking about the duo, Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande are playing Aditya and Sai respectively in Majha Hoshil Na. The show also stars Vidyadhar Joshi, Vinay Yedekar, Sunil Tawde, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi and others in key roles. Majha Hoshil Na has recently won several awards at the prestigious Zee Marathi Awards 2021.

Filmibeat wishes a happy Gudi Padwa to all the readers!

