Happy Gudi Padwa: Priya Bapat, Hruta Durgule And Other Marathi Celebs Wish Fans On Hindu New Year

Gudi Padwa 2022 aka the beginning of the Hindu new year is being celebrated across the country today (April 2, 2022). On this auspicious occasion, many people, especially Maharashtrians make sweet dishes and place gudi outside their doors and windows to mark the beginning of Chaitra month.

Like commoners, Marathi celebs too celebrate this festival with much joy and happiness. Hence, right from celebs like Shalva Kinjawadekar and Suyash Tilak to Priya Bapat and Hruta Durgule, several Marathi celebs wished their fans on Gudi Padwa 2022 on their respective social media handles.

Priya Bapat shared a bunch of pictures of herself in a traditional wear and captioned the post as, "गुढीपाडव्याच्या आणि नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा. हे नवीन वर्ष तुम्हा सर्वांना आनंदाचं, उत्तम आरोग्याचं,समृद्धीचं, आणि खळखळून हसण्याचं जावो."

Mitali Mayekar shared a picture with her husband Siddharth Chandekar on Instagram and wrote, "गुढीपाडवा आणि मराठी नूतन वर्षाच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा."

Hruta Durgule captioned her Instagram post as, "गुढीपाडवा व नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.. #hrutadurgule #gudipadwa #newyear."

Suyash Tilak and Aayush Bhave are celebrating their first Gudi Padwa after marriage. He captioned his photo as, "गुढीपाडवा व नववर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!!!"

Guru Divekar shared some beautiful pictures with his wife Madhura Joshi while celebrating Gudi Padwa. He wrote, "May your heart be filled with happiness, and home with harmony...Best wishes on Gudi Padwa to my loving family."

Sayali Sanjeev looks stunning in a traditional Maharashtrian cotton paithani saree. She captioned the post as, "गुढीपाडव्याच्या व मराठी नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा."

Sonalee Kulkarni shared a special video flaunting the Marathi culture. She wished fans by captioning the video as, "गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा🙏🏻माझ्याकडून व या संपूर्ण संघाकडून."

Shalva Kinjawadekar shared a picture with a gudi on Instagram. He wrote, "Gudhipadvyacha Ani nutan varshacha khup khup shubhecha !"

Mithila Palar, who lost her grandfather recently, wished her fans by captioning her Instagram post as, "गुढी पाडव्याच्या आणि मराठी नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! Andariki Ugadi Subhakaankshalu (sorry I don't know how to write it in the Telugu script!) And Happy New Year to everyone celebrating new beginnings today! Wishing you a peaceful year filled with happiness and good health!"

Filmibeat wishes a Happy Gudi Padwa to all our readers!