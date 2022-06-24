Hardeek Joshi And Akshaya Deodhar Decide Their Wedding Destination; Find Out!

A few weeks ago, Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar got engaged in Mumbai. The duo indeed surprised everyone by announcing their relationship and exchanging rings in the presence of their close friends and family members. After getting engaged, they appeared on a famous show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and revealed that they were finding a proper venue to get married.

And now, the couple has finalised their wedding destination. In an interview with ETimes TV, Hardeek Joshi said that he and Akshaya Deodhar have planned to tie the knot in Pune. The Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hawa actor said, "Yes, we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune and we have also planned to tie the knot there."

Notably, the actor has not yet revealed their wedding date. Hardeek Joshi also revealed what he doesn't like about his fiancée Akshaya Deodhar. He said, "Akshaya gets angry quickly. She can do anything and say anything when she is angry and that is one thing she should change after marriage."

Talking about Hardeek and Akshaya, the actors have featured together as the lead couple in the show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. For the unversed, Akshaya was earlier in a relationship with Suyash Tilak. After breaking up with him, she found love in her actor-friend Hardeek.

After their wedding destination announcement, Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar fans are excited!