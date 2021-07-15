Hemangi Kavi Bashes Netizens For Trolling Her For Not Wearing Bra In Video; Shares Her Progressive Thoughts

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi's latest video has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, the diva had posted a video of making 'chapati' on Instagram, however, netizens trolled her for not wearing a bra. Notably, Hemangi bashed trolls and gave befitting replies to them on her Instagram stories.

In the above note written in Marathi, Hemangi Kavi said that it's her choice whether to wear an undergarment (bra) at her home, outside or on social media. The actress further stated, "Yes, I have breast. It has nipples just like men! My breasts move as I move my legs and arms while walking because I am a mammal." She also made a sarcastic comment and said that she wants to salute those females whose b**bs don't move.

Hemangi Kavi further revealed that many females criticised her for not wearing a bra in the video. She also revealed some weird messages that she received from many women in her Instagram DMs. Notably, the Mrs Mukhyamantri actress' post has now created a huge sensation on social media.

Sex Drugs & Theatre Fame Nayannah Mukey To Feature In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta; Details Inside

Apart from that, Hemangi Kavi also opened up about such trolls on several Marathi news channels. The actress told people that it is her choice to wear whatever and however she wants. She even asked people to change their mindset about girls.

Suyash Tilak Is Still Friends With Ex-GF Akshaya Deodhar; Says Fiancée Aayushi Bhave Is Very Understanding

Talking about her career, Hemangi Kavi has featured in several Marathi movies like Pipaani, Dhudgus, Davpech, Bhootkaal, Bandishala, Savita Damodar Paranjpe, Postcard and so on. She has also featured in a Hindi show titled Teri Laadli Main, which went off-air in April 2021.