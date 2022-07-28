Hemangi Kavi Quits Lek Majhi Durga; Actress Pens Heartwarming Note For Co-Star Sushil Inamdar

Actress Hemangi Kavi, who has been winning the hearts of the masses with her performance in the Colors Marathi show Lek Majhi Durga, has quit the show midway. Well, it is indeed big shocking news for all the viewers as she nailed her character of Vaijayanti in the show.

The actress shared an amazing picture with her co-star Sushil Inamdar on her Instagram handle, and attached a shayari 'Mein Tenu Fir Milangi'. She wrote, "लेक माझी दुर्गा मधला माझा comfort zone तू होतास. अनेक वर्षांपासून आपण एकमेकांना ओळखत होतो, एकमेकांची कामं पाहत होतो पण कधी एकत्र काम नव्हतं केलं, ते lmd मुळे शक्य झालं. Thanks @chandrakantlokare आम्हांला जोडी म्हणून cast केलंस!☺️ पहिल्या दिवसापासून rather पहिल्या scene, shot पासून एक अजीब understanding होतं आपल्यात बहुतेक जसं तू म्हणतोस तसं नाटकामुळे आलं असेल पण जे काही होतं ते कमाल होतं. कितीतरी वेळा dialouges वर खाली व्हायचे, एकमेकांच्या lines आपण बोलायचो पण आपण दोघांनी scene कधी सोडला नाही आणि बहुतेकवेळा तेच जास्त work झालेलं आहे. डोळ्यातून एकमेकांना सावरत उचलत scene मस्त complete करायचो. खूप मज्जा आली, तू कसा solid actor आहेस वगैरे असलं मी काहीही पांचट बोलणार नाहीए, तुला माहितेय ते! पण तुझ्या सोबतचा प्रत्येक दिवस, scene, आपल्या न संपणाऱ्या गप्पा आठवणीत राहणार! इतका हळवा पुरुष सह- कलाकार मी पाहिला नाही! मी project संपलं की लगेच dettached होणारी आहे तुला कळलं असेलच एव्हाना, तुला ही हे वरदान मिळो! ☺️ माझ्या शेवटच्या scene मध्ये तुझा फुटलेला बांध... मी कधीच विसरणार नाही! सुशील! आपण भेटणार पुन्हा भेटणार तो पर्यंत तुझ्या नवीन नाटकाला 'उध्वस्त धर्मशाळा' माझ्या कडून भरभरून शुभेच्छा! ☺️ कुणी काही ही बोलू देत reels करायचं सोडू नकोस हाँ! ती आपल्या मैत्रीची निशाणी आहे, जप तिला! 😆 मैं तेनु फिर मिलांगी, क्यूँकी मेरा नाम है हेमांगी!"

In her post written in Marathi, Hemangi Kavi praised her co-star Sushil Inamdar. She spoke about her bond with her old friend and congratulated him for his upcoming play, Udhvasta Dharmashala. She also asked her to keep doing reels on Instagram.

Let us tell you, Hemangi Kavi has not revealed the reason behind her exit from Lek Majhi Durga. A few days ago, another actress from the show Varada Patil bid adieu to the show. Hemangi was last seen in Sonalee Kulkarni and Sachit Patil-starrer Tamasha Live.

For the unversed, Lek Majhi Durga is the Marathi remake of the Hindi show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which starred Rubina Dilaik in the lead role.