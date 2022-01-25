Here’s Why Madhurani Prabhulkar AKA Arundhati Is Missing From Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

Star Pravah's popular show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte has been grabbing everyone's attention with its ongoing track in the show. After Abhishek's wedding, his wife and a new member of the Deshmukh family, Anagha has taken a charge of the whole house in the absence of Arundhati (Madhurani Prabhulkar). Anagha is indeed impressing each family member with her behaviour. However, fans are wondering about the main protagonists' absence from the show.

A few reports were also stating that Madhurani Prabhulkar, who plays Arundhati has left the show, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte. However, it's not true. A report published in Times of India suggests that Madhurani has taken a break from the shoot due to her health issues.

A source close to the show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte informed the portal that Madhurani Prabhulkar has not left the show midway. She wasn't feeling well for the last few days. Hence, she decided to take leaves from her busy schedule and went to her hometown, Pune to be with her family. She will be back on the set of the show soon.

Let us tell you, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is one of the highest-rated shows on Marathi television right now. The show is the Marathi remake of the popular Bengali show, Sreemoyee. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte also stars Milind Gawli, Abhishek Deshmukh, Rupali Bhosle, Niranjan Kulkarni, Archana Patkar, Kishore Mahabole, Shantanu Moghe, Omkar Govardhan, Gauri Kulkarni, Ashwini Mahangade, Apurva Gore and others. Talking about Madhurani Prabhulkar, the actress has acted in films like Bhabhipedia, Navra Mazha Navsacha and many others.