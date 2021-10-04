How To Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Episodes On MX Player For Free? Details Inside

What To Do If You Miss Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Episodes On TV?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 daily episodes air on Colors Marathi at 9:30 pm. The weekend episodes air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. If you miss the episode at 9:30 pm or 9 pm, don't worry. You can watch its repeat telecast at 10:50 pm. So just chill and relax!

How To Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Episodes On MX Player For Free?

If you miss the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 episodes on TV, the makers have also arranged the streaming of it for VOOT subscribers on VOOT Select. The episode comes 30 mins before its television premiere. However, it is a paid service for the viewers. Apart from that, fans can also watch the BB Marathi 3 episodes on MX Player for free. A user has to open the MX Player App and go to the videos section. In the search bar, type ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 3' and you will find the episodes on it after the television premiere.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Episodes On Other Platforms

Apart from them, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 episodes are also available on Jio TV, Airtel Xtream and Tata Sky LIVE TV. So, you can't miss any episode of the Marathi TV show.

Why Did Shivleela Patil Quit Bigg Boss Marathi 3?

Famous Kirtankar Shivleela Patil has quit Bigg Boss Marathi 3 due to her health issues. She shared a video message for the contestants and left everyone teary-eyed.