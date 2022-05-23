Hruta Durgule And Her Husband Prateek Shah Go To Istanbul For Honeymoon; See Pictures

Popular Marathi TV actress Hruta Durgule got married to director Prateek Shah on May 18, 2022, in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. Now, after getting married, the newlyweds jetted off to Istanbul (Turkey) for their honeymoon.

Ever since they landed in Istanbul, the couple has been sharing some beautiful pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Right from enjoying great food to visiting cultural and historic hubs, Hruta and Prateek's pictures from their honeymoon are a delight for their fans.

Hruta and Prateek shared their picture on Instagram and captioned the same as, "Lunch date by the bay ... with bae ❤️ 🌊 🛳 #twinning #holiday."

Well, apart from this picture, Hruta and Prateek have shared some beautiful moments on their Instagram stories. Let's have a look at the pics here-

Talking about Hruta and Prateek, the duo dated each other for many years before tying the knot. A few months ago, they got engaged in Mumbai. Let us tell you, their wedding was attended by Pournima Talwalkar, Reena Madhukar, Ruturaj Phadke and many others. Her co-star Ajinkya Raut couldn't attend Hruta's wedding as he was in his hometown to celebrate his parents' wedding anniversary.