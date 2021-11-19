Hruta Durgule Confirms Dating Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Director Prateek Shah

Popular Marathi actress Hruta Durgule recently broke million fans' hearts by announcing her relationship on Instagram. Yes, you read that right! The Man Udu Udu Zhala actress took to Instagram and confirmed dating famous TV and film director Prateek Shah.

Hruta Durgule captioned the post as, "I find in YOU the hope I've never known ♥️✨🧿🤗."

In the above picture, Hruta Durgule and Prateek Shah are looking stunning together. The couple can be seen clicking a selfie. The Phulpakharu actress looks beautiful in a yellow salwar kurta, while Prateek looks dapper in a black kurta and pyjama.

Well, Hruta Durgule's announcement must have broken the hearts of many people, as she is considered as one of the most desirable actresses in the Marathi industry. Prateek and her picture is going viral on social media, and their friends and fans have been congratulating them. Actors like Rrahul Sudhir, Swapnalee Patil, Aayushi Tilalk, Titeekshaa Tawde, Ravi Jadhav, Gauri Nalawade, Aashutosh Gokhale and others congratulated Hruta and Prateek.

Man Udu Udu Zhala Actor Ajinkya Raut Survives Major Car Accident; Shares His Health Update (VIDEO)

Talking about Hruta Durgule, the actress is currently seen playing the lead role in the Zee Marathi show, Man Udu Udu Zhala opposite Ajinkya Raut. She shot to fame with the Zee Yuva show, Phulpakharu. Apart from the TV shows, she is also seen in a famous Marathi play, Dada Ek Good News Aahe. Notably, she will next be seen in Ravi Jadhav's Timepass 3 and an untitled Marathi film opposite Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

Aniket Vishwasrao's Wife Sneha Chavan Files Domestic Violence Case Against The Actor & Her In-Laws

On the other hand, Prateek Shah has directed several TV shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ek Deewana Tha and so on. Apart from direction, he is also known for his amazing dancing skills.