Hruta Durgule Gets Engaged To BF Prateek Shah; Man Udu Udu Zhala Star’s Engagement Pics Go Viral

Popular Marathi TV actress Hruta Durgule got engaged to her director-boyfriend Prateek Shah today (December 24, 2021). The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their close friends and family members. The pictures and videos of Hruta and Prateek's grand engagement ceremony are going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry.

Well, Hruta Durgule wore a purple-coloured gown, while Prateek Shah looked dapper in a peach coloured blazer and trousers. They are looking amazing together and fans feel that they are made for each other. Hruta and Prateek's engagement was attended by celebs like Ajinkya Raut, Harshada Khanvilkar, Ashutosh Godbole and many others.

Fans have also started sending congratulatory messages to the newly engaged couple. Let us tell you, Hruta is Maharashtra's crush and fans were curious to know more about her personal life. After keeping her relationship secret for a long time, she officially revealed about the same in November 2021. A few days ahead of her wedding, Hruta had given a hint about her engagement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Prateek.

A couple of days ago, the Man Udu Udu Zhala actress had shared a glimpse of a mehendi made on her hands. The moment was quite adorable for her fans. Talking about the couple, Hruta and Prateek often share their romantic pictures on social media.

Hruta Durgule has acted in shows like Phulpakharu, Durva and so on. She will next be seen in Timepass 3. On the other hand, Prateek Shah is the son of actress Mugdha Shah. He has directed several Hindi TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Beyhadh 2, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and so on.