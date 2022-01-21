Imlie Star Gashmeer Mahajani To Play Lead Role In Marathi Film Vishu

As we all know Gashmeer Mahajani has bid adieu to the Star Plus popular show, Imlie. The actor has been a part of the show for more than a year and is now looking forward to feature in several Marathi films and web projects. Let us tell you, his fans are very sad about his exit.

Amidst all, Gashmeer Mahajani has started promoting his upcoming films, and he is now coming up with an exciting Marathi film, Vishu, in which the actor is playing the titular role. Gashmeer recently shared the first look motion poster on Instagram. He also revealed the release date of Vishu in the caption.

Gashmeer Mahajani captioned the post as, "1st April 2022. Mark the date. ❤️❤️ #Vishu १ एप्रिल २०२२. आपल्या जवळच्या चित्रपटगृहात. #विशू."

In the above motion poster, Gashmeer can be seen sleeping in a boat floating in the sea, under the clear sky. It is indeed giving his fans a refreshing feeling. Directed by Mayur Madhukar Shinde, Vishu is releasing on April 1, 2022, in theatres. The unique love story also stars Mrinmayee Godbole, Aetashaa Sansgiri, Mansi Mohile, Milind Pathak, Vijay Nikam and Sanjay Gurbakshani in key roles.

Director Mayur Shinde shared a statement with the media. He stated, "I am very much looking forward to the release of this film. It was a lot of fun working with Gashmeer, Mrinmayee and all the artists in Vishu. Basically, these are all tight artists. 'Vishu' is an attempt to show what happens when two conflicting natures come together in a sweet love story. I'm sure this movie will appeal to the audience. " Looks like Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to impress his fans again with his new avatar.

So, let's wait for the trailer of Vishu to know more about the film!