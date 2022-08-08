Independence Day: Krantiveer Rajguru To Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush, Patriotic Marathi Films That Are Must Watch

Krantiveer Rajguru

Chinmay Mandlekar-starrer Krantiveer Rajguru is one of the best patriotic films in Marathi. The actor's performance as freedom fighter Shivram Hari Rajguru left everyone spellbound. Krantiveer Rajguru was released in 2010 and was directed by Ashok Kamle.

Vasudev Balwant Phadke

2008's popular film Vasudev Balwant Phadke directed by Gajendra Ahire, will be remembered for Ajinkkya Deo's amazing performance. The film showed the freedom struggle of freedom fighter Vasudev Balwant Phadke in the 18th century.

Yoddha

Yoddha is a unique film as it is not based on a freedom fighter or struggles but on the life of a police officer. In the film, Sourabh Gokhale played the lead role and his performance was loved by all. The film also stars Priya Berde, Sharmishtha Raut and Anvay Berde in key roles. Yoddha is a perfect watch on the occasion of Independence Day.

Maratha Battalion

Maratha Battalion tells the story of Indian soldiers from the Marathi Battalion. The film starred late actors Laxmikant Berde, Vijay Chavan, Ramesh Bhatkar and actress Alka Kubal. It was directed by Nagesh Daarak.

Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush

We all praise Om Raut for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. However, his first Marathi film Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush turned out to be a game changer for him. Subodh Bhave's portrayal of Bal Gangadhar Tilak aka Lokmanya Tilak was loved by all. It was indeed one of the best films that were made in Marathi on patriotism.