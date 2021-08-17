Indian Idol 12 Finalist Sayli Kamble Records Her First Marathi Song For Joe Rajan’s Next Kolhapur Diaries

It
was
a
dream
come
true
for
Singer
Sayli
Kamble
who
won
the
2nd
runner-up
at
the
reality
show
Indian
Idol
12,
and
the
very
next
day,
she
rendered
her
first
Marathi
song
for
filmmaker
Joe
Rajan's
next,
Kolhapur
Diaries.
The
song
is
composed
by
popular
music
composer
Avadhoot
Gupte.
Kolhapur
Diaries
is
produced
by
Select
Media
Holding
LLP,
which
is
an
official
remake
of
the
Malayalam
blockbuster,
Angamaly
Diaries.
Sayli
recorded
the
song
at
Aajivasan
studios
in
Juhu,
Mumbai
last
evening.
"I
find
myself
lucky
to
have
a
song
in
my
kitty,
the
very
next
day
I
won
the
runner-up
trophy.
I
received
a
call
from
Joe
Rajan
sir
and
in
no
time,
I
am
here
to
sing
for
one
of
my
favourite
composers
Avadhoot
Gupte," says
the
excited
debutant
singer,
Sayli
Kamble.
Filmmaker
Joe
Rajan
elaborates,
"Sayli
has
an
amazing
texture
to
her
voice
and
that
allured
me
to
rope
her
for
this
particular
song.
I
have
been
following
her
journey
in
the
reality
show
and
what
more
the
Maharashtra's
Mulgi
is
singing
her
debut
track
in
Marathi."
Avadhoot
Gupte
says,
"Sayli
is
a
talent
house,
when
my
director
Joe
Rajan
called
me
and
revealed
that
she
is
going
to
do
the
playback
for
one
of
my
favourite
composed
tracks,
I
was
overwhelmed
since
she
is
popularly
known
as
Maharashtra's
mulgi
(girl)
and
eventually
she
stunned
us
all
with
her
magical
vocals.
She
is
a
sheer
talent
to
work
with."