Indian Idol Marathi: Anuradha Paudwal To Be The Special Guest On The Ajay-Atul Show

Indian Idol Marathi's first season kickstarted on November 22, 2021. Within a short span of time, the first-ever edition of Indian Idol in Marathi caught everyone's attention, all thanks to its super-talented contestants and dynamic musician duo and judges of the show Ajay and Atul. The 14 contestants of the show are not leaving any stone unturned to impress audiences and judges with their amazing and unique singing talent.

Amidst all, this week Indian Idol Marathi to have a special guest and it is none other than, famous Indian singer Anuradha Paudwal. The promos of the Anuradha Paudwal special episode are going viral on social media, in which one can see the singer is totally mesmerised after seeing such wonderful talents of Maharashtra.

Anuradha Paudwal praised all the contestants of the show and said that she felt like coming back home after a long time. She also gave blessings to the contestants and motivated them. Let us tell you, Anuradha Paudwal had earlier appeared on Indian Idol 12 along with Kumar Sanu. They had a gala time on the show as well.

Indian Idol Marathi To Kusum, Have A Look At Sony Marathi's Upcoming Shows

Indian Idol 12 Fame Arunita Kanjilal Refuses To Act Opposite Pawandeep Rajan: Report

Talking about the singer, she is known for singing famous songs in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Odia, Nepali and other languages. She shot to fame with her popular songs in the film Aashiqui (1990). She is also famous for singing various devotional songs with Gulshan Kumar. Hence, fans can't wait to see tonight's episodes of Indian Idol Marathi.