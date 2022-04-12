Indian Idol Marathi: Ashok Saraf Praises Shah Rukh Khan; Calls SRK ‘Hardworking Actor’

Indian Idol Marathi has been grabbing everyone's attention, all thanks to its super talented contestants and dynamic musician duo Ajay and Atul, who is on the judging panel. Recently, Marathi superstar Ashok Saraf appeared on the singing reality show as a special guest. For the unversed, Ashok Saraf has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films.

Let us tell you, he has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in four films such as Koyla, Karan Arjun, Guddu and Yes Boss. When host Swanandi Tikekar asked Ashok Saraf about his casting in Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Koyla, he said that he was the first person who got cast in the film, directed by Rakesh Roshan.

While speaking about a precious moment with Shah Rukh Khan, Ashok Saraf shared, "I have never seen such a hardworking actor. I had told him during the shooting of Koyla that Shah Rukh ek scene mein thoda mujhe problem lagg raha hai and he immediately got ready and said 'Ha chalo karte hai na..rehearse karte hai aur ek baar' (Yes, let's rehearse once again)."

Saraf also praised SRK and called him a 'hardworking actor'. He opened up about SRK's good habit that makes him an achiever. He said that Shah Rukh takes a lot of effort to make a scene beautiful on screen. According to him, SRK believes in rehearsing his scenes several times until he gives a perfect shot.

The actor said, "SRK has not gotten in easily, he has done a lot of hard work in his career to achieve that. He ignores other things when it comes to hard work and that is why he has at this stage today." Interestingly, Ashok Saraf feels blessed to be part of SRK films.

Talking about Ashok Saraf, the actor has acted in popular Marathi films like Pravaas, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Navra Majha Navsacha, Gammat Jammat and so on.