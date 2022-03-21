Indian Idol Marathi: Udit Narayan To Grace The Stage Of Ajay-Atul Show; Watch Promo

Indian Idol Marathi has been grabbing everyone's attention, all thanks to its super-talented contestants and amazing judges Ajay and Atul. Let us tell you, the singing-reality show has witnessed several guest appearances of celebs like Anuradha Paudwal, Anupam Kher and many others. And now, renowned singer Udit Narayan will be gracing the show this week.

Sony Marathi channel recently shared a promo of Udit Narayan appearing on the stage of Indian Idol Marathi. He is looking dapper in a brown tuxedo blazer paired with light yellow colour pants. The judges of the show, Ajay and Atul can be seen welcoming the veteran singer.

Interestingly, Udit Narayan will also be seen greeting all the contestants and viewers by speaking in Marathi. Moreover, he is also seen singing his famous song 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

Indian Idol Marathi's upcoming episodes will definitely be a musical treat for Udit Narayan fans. We must say that the show is indeed making its place in everyone's hearts.

Talking about Udit Narayan, the singer has sung many songs in Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Bhojpuri and many others languages. In the 90s and 2000s, he has lent his voice to several superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

Coming back to the show, Indian Idol Marathi is being hosted by Swanandi Tikekar.