      Indian Idol Marathi Winner Is Sagar Mhatre; He Wins Rs 5 Lakh Cash Prize With A Jewellery Gift Voucher

      The grand finale episode of Indian Idol Marathi season 1 was telecast yesterday (April 20) and finally, after a long wait, viewers got the first winner of the show. Let us tell you, Panvel-based engineer-contestant Sagar Mhatre has become the first winner of Indian Idol Marathi. Sagar received the winner's trophy along with Rs 5 Lakh cash as prize money and a branded jewellery gift voucher.

      Judged by musician duo Ajay-Atul, Sagar Mhatre received a maximum number of votes, which made him the ultimate winner of the singing reality show. For the unversed, Jagdish Chavan and Shweta Dandekar became the first and second runners-up as they received Rs 3 Lakh and Rs 2 Lakh cash prizes respectively.

      Coming back to Sagar Mhatre, the singer has also participated in shows such as Sangeet Samrat and Rising Star 2. Let us tell you, the Indian Idol Marathi 1 winner is an automobile engineer by profession. On the other hand, he also loves to modify bikes. He has taken training in classical singling, and Ajay and Atul have also praised him for his perfection in melody and range.

      After the show, fans are looking forward to see how Sagar Mhatre's songs or music videos in future. We must say that Sagar has indeed made his hometown Panvel's people proud as he had said that nobody knew about his house or family in the city until his participation in Indian Idol Marathi.

      Filmibeat congratulates Sagar Mhatre on winning Indian Idol Marathi season 1!

