IPL 2022: Sayali Sanjeev Gets Trolled By Netizens After Her Alleged Beau Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Poor Performance

Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev is reportedly dating Chennai Super Kings batsman and Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad. The couple is often seen exchanging lovely messages through comments on each other's pictures. However, the Kahe Diya Pardes actress is currently being trolled by netizens after Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor performance in the IPL 2022 matches.

For the unversed, Ruturaj Gaikwad is playing for Chennai Super Kings and in the first three games, he managed to make only two runs. In the match with Lucknow Super Giants, he got out on zero. Well, fans are very disappointed with his performance. However, they have recently started bashing Sayali Sanjeev as she often posts her bold pictures on Instagram.

Netizens are blaming Sayali Sanjeev for distracting Ruturaj Gaikwad by posting her bold pictures. They feel that because of it, he can't focus on his game and is performing poorly on the field. See the comments on the picture she posted in which she is looking glamourous in a glittery dark blue gown.

suryawanshi.shrikant "नारळ फोड एक मारुती ला हे सारखे झिरो वर आऊट व्हायला लागलेत. (Ask your boyfriend to break coconut in front of Lord Hanuman as he is getting out on zero)." msuraj_sm "ऋतुराजची आजपण लवकर विकेट जाणार match च्या दिवशी photo नका टाकत जाऊ... त्याच लक्ष नाय लागत match वर. (Ruturaj will get out today as well. Please don't post pictures on the day of the match. He gets distracted.)" vinayak_duraphe "Ruturaj बिघडला राव यांच्या नादान खेळानाच झालाय या सिझन मधे ताई समजाउन सांगा जरा भाऊंना. (Ruturaj is spoiling his game because of you. Sister please ask him to play nicely)." msd_dhanraj_kumar13 "Ruturaj gaikwad ki girlfriend ho kya miss."

Let us tell you, earlier, Anushka Sharma used to get trolled for Virat Kohli's poor performance. And now, Sayali Sanjeev has also become a victim of social media trolling. Now, let's see how will Ruturaj Gaikwad perform in the upcoming IPL 2022 matches.

(Social media posts are unedited.)