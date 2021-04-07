Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa Goes Off-Air; Producer Chinmay Mandlekar Pens Heartfelt Note About The Show

Colors Marathi's popular show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa has gone off-air on April 3, 2021. After completing 535 episodes, the show bid adieu to the audience after entertaining them for almost one-and-a-half years. The show starred Ashok Phal Dessai, Vidula Chougule, Chinmayee Sumeet, Sharvari Jog, Rohit Haldikar, Vidya Sawale and others in pivotal roles.

Notably, because of its popularity, Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa has been remade in Tamil as Idhayathai Thirudathey, in Gujarati as Prem Ni Bhavai, in Kannada as Ginirama and in Hindi as Bawara Dil; and dubbed in Odia and Bengali. It is titled Jajabora Manamora in Odia and Mane Na Mon in Bengali. Actor-producer Chinmay Mandlekar feels proud that his show impressed viewers on a large scale.

He recently took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa. Chinmay wrote, "५३५ भागांचा टप्पा पूर्ण करुन जीव झाला येडापिसाचा प्रवास आज थांबतो आहे. माझ्य‍ा काळजाच्या खूप जवळची ही माझी मालिका. पुराशी, कोविडशी लढली. कले कलेनं वाढली. ५ भाषांमध्ये हीच्या आवृत्त्या निघाल्या. त्याही यशस्वी झाल्या. आज हा सगळा प्रवास ‍थांबेल. कधी थांबणार? पेक्षा क‍ा थांबलात? हा प्रश्न कधीही गोड वाटतो. सर्व कलाकार तंत्रज्ञांचं अभिनंदन आणि आभार. @vinodlavekar @nikhilsheth @kalyanipathare @deepa.teli @vishal_892 @dattasangram @tusharjosheee @prachini21 तुम्ही जे दिलंत त्यासाठी भरपूर प्रेम आणि आभार. आणि मी तुम्हाला जो त्रास दिला त्याबद्दल क्षमा?. खूप खूप आभार @deepakrajadhyaksha , तू दाखवलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल. आणि मनापासून आभार. शिवा,सिद्दी,जलवा,सोनी,आत्याबाई,सरकार आणि संपूर्ण रुद्रायतच्या जगावर प्रेम करणार्‍या रसिकांचे."

In his Marathi caption, Chinmay Mandlekar thanked all the viewers, artists and technicians for showing faith in him and working hard to achieve such a milestone. He even apologised to all the technicians for giving them a lot of trouble to get the work done on time. Notably, the Zenda actor mentioned that his show had faced floods, corona outbreak and many things, and completed 535 episodes successfully.

Talking about Chinmay Mandlekar, the actor is currently producing Colors Marathi's yet another show Chandra Aahe Sakshila, starring Subodh Bhave and Rutuja Bagwe in the lead roles.

