Jhimma Box Office Collection: Siddharth Chandekar & Sonalee Kulkarni’s Film Is SUPERHIT; See BO Numbers

Actor-director Hemant Dhome's much-delayed yet much-awaited film Jhimma was the first big Marathi release in theatres after the pandemic. The Siddharth Chandekar and Sonalee Kulkarni-starrer was released on November 19, 2021, and since then, it has been winning hearts of the movie lovers.

Yes, Jhimma has been making solid business and declared as the superhit film at the box office. Let us tell you, despite having a 50 per cent occupancy in the theatres of Maharashtra, the film managed to collected Rs 2.98 crore in its first week. Interestingly, Jhimma's business grew over the second weekend as well.

According to reports, the Hemant Dhome directorial has collected Rs 4.71 crore at the box office in just 10 days. Well, Jhimma has faced a big competition at the box office as big Bollywood films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 were released in theatres recently.

Well, it is indeed a big achievement for the Marathi cinema, as Jhimma is indeed giving a tough competition to the big Bollywood films at the box office. For the unversed, Jhimma revolves around seven women from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds, who decide to go on a trip to England for 10 days by setting their responsibilities aside.

The film indeed has several messages for all types of people. Apart from Siddharth and Sonalee, Jhimma also stars Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Sawant, Sayali Sanjeev, Mrinmayee Godbole, Kshitee Jog and Suchitra Bandekar in key roles. Director Hemant Dhome and Anant Jog have also made cameo appearances in the film.

Fans have showered love and praises for Jhimma, and looks like the film will surely make a big mark at the box office.