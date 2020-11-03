Jitendra Joshi Remembers Nishikant Kamat On Muhurat Of His First Production Venture Godavari

Actor Jitendra Joshi is all set to produce his first film Godavari. The film went on floors yesterday (November 2), and on the occasion of its muhurat (first day of the shoot), Jitendra remembered his dear friend and ace director late Nishikant Kamat. For the unversed, actor-director Nishikant Kamat passed away on August 17, 2020, at the age of 50. He had been suffering from liver cirrhosis.

Jitendra Joshi shared a photo from the sets of Godavari and penned a heartfelt caption. The Duniyadari actor wrote, "Sir... तुम्ही आहात, तुम्ही रहाल आजन्म..! #godavari shoot suru #nishikantkamat. (Sir, You are here, You will stay here forever. Godavari shoot starts.)."

In the photo, one can see Nishikant Kamat's photo frame is placed along with Lord Ganesha's photo. As Jitendra kick-started shooting of his upcoming production venture, many Marathi celebrities including Swwapnil Joshi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Prajakta Mali and others sent their best wishes to the debutant producer.

Jitendra Joshi has featured in famous films like Duniyadari, Kutumb, Mauli, Goolmaal and so on. He started his own production company, Jitendra Joshi Pictures this year. Godavari is jointly produced by Nikhil Mahajan and Jitendra.

Godavari features Neena Kulkarni, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Sakhee Gokhale and Gauri Nalawade in key roles. The producers have dedicated this film to Nishikant Kamat and are hoping to make him proud.

