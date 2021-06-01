Jui Gadkari Bashes A Netizen For Asking Her To Post ‘Controversial And Hot Stuff’ On Social Media; See Post

Marathi actress Jui Gadkari recently came across a weird netizen, who suggested her to post 'controversial and hot' stuff on social media. For the unversed, the diva is quite active on social media and often posts interesting stuff to keep her fans updated. Recently, she shared a monochrome picture of herself on Facebook. She is looking elegant in the snap, but a Facebook user named 'Santosh Kamble SK' didn't like her simplicity as he suggested to post something controversial.

In the comment section, he told Jui Gadkari that if she wants to get popular on social media, she needs to be in controversies. He then cited an example of veteran actress Alka Kubal and said that if she conducts herself like her, no one will ever look at her. He said, "Here everything should be hot."

To this advice, the Pudhcha Paaul actress replied, "Thanks for your suggestion. But I am not interested in Hotness. And those who like me will always look at me." In another comment, he said that he didn't want to insult her and further added that controversy is very important to stay in the limelight, otherwise, she will get evicted.

To this comment, Jui said that she doesn't believe in overnight stardom and asserted that she will live her life on her own terms. Well, the actress' replies won many hearts and we must say, she handled the situation quite calmly. After all, social media trolling is not a new thing for actors and now, they have got used to it.

On the professional front, Jui Gadkari has featured in popular Marathi shows like Bajirao Mastani, Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena, Tujvin Sakhya Re, Saraswati. She shot to fame with the Star Pravah show Pudhcha Paaul. Notably, she was also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 1.