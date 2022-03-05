Juilee Joglekar Undergoes Surgery For Foot Corns; Says ‘Couldn’t Take Good Care Of It Because Of Wedding’

Popular Marathi singer Juilee Joglekar, who recently got married to singer Rohit Shyam Raut, confirmed that she underwent multiple minor surgeries for her foot corns. The actress shared a couple of pictures of her foot on her Instagram stories.

In the post, Juilee informed fans that she couldn't take care of her feet due to her wedding. Because of her negligence, her pain got worse. In her post, Juilee Joglekar wrote, "Finally, small surgeries... So there were three corns on my feet... I couldn't do a surgery or couldn't take a good care of it because of wedding and everything. It just got worsttttt.... So I had to operate it and I went through a small surgery this evening. It hearts.. Yeah.. A lot but now on recovery mode... Baki I am good." (sic)

Well, Juilee Joglekar is in recovery mode now, and her fans and friends from the industry are praying for her speedy recovery. For the unversed, Juilee was in a relationship with Rohit Shyam Raut for a few years before they tied the knot.

The couple got married on January 23, 2022 in Pune. Their wedding was attended by Siddharth Chandekar, Mitali Mayekar and others. Talking about her career, the singer has sung many songs in Marathi. She was also a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Singing Star as a contestant.