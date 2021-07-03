June Movie Review: Nehha Pendse & Siddharth Menon’s Performance Will Bring You To Tears

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Nehha Pendse Bayas, Siddharth Menon, Sanskruti Balgude, Kiran Karmarkar Director: Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti

Available On: Planet Marathi OTT

Duration: 90 Minutes

Language: Marathi

Story: June follows Neha who has been running away from past trauma but when helping Neel get past his troubles, she manages to learn that it is time for her to let go.

Review: June written by Nikhil Mahajan, talks about the power of healing through communication and creating bonds. The film follows Neha as she moves from Pune to Aurangabad into her husband's childhood home, alone. We watch her pack up her life to move into a new city as she tries to leave her past and the trauma behind.

However, society doesn't accept her easily as a modern girl who is independent, drinks and smokes. Mr Jaiswal who has taken the sole responsibility of policing the society members tries to put her down by saying that she is an outcast and he will not let her upset the social balance of their world.

Meanwhile, Neel who is also hiding a dark part, has returned to Aurangabad from Pune where he was studying engineering after failing his final exam. However, his parents pretend in front of the entire society that he came back because he was homesick. To hide that he failed, his parents are also willing to send him back to Pune and pay for his yearly rent so that he can study there for next year.

Unable to bear going back, Neel bursts out at everyone around him, his family, his friends and his girlfriend. The only one who seems remotely bearable is the new society neighbour Neha. She is the only one who doesn't fit in with the others and the mediocre city. The two slowly bond together and open up about their past and it is through each others' experience that they learn to let go and move forward in their life.

The simple screenplay keeps the story true to its core. While there are other issues they have tried to talk about like peer pressure, bullying, parental pressure and mental health, the story never wavers. Even when they have shown Neel mistreat his girlfriend they have made sure to rectify the harmful behaviour and not influence the audience in the wrong way.

Instead of focusing on the direction, the makers have focused on the raw emotional performances by Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon. Nehha as a wife who holds herself responsible for the loss of her child is not only friendly but also motherly towards Neel. Meanwhile, Siddharth not only plays the bratty child perfectly but also brings out the right emotions as the troubled young adult.

The sensitive content of the film has been handled with much care and it also gives the audience a chance to connect with the characters easily. Apart from the two, the film also sees an ensemble cast of talented actors like Sanskruti Balgude, Kiran Karmarkar, Resham Shrivardhan, Nilesh Diwekar, and Jitendra Joshi in a cameo. They all manage to leave a strong presence long after their characters have left the scene.

One of the best parts of the movie at the end, as June finally comes with the monsoon and brings a positive change in their lives. Overall, June is a refreshing watch despite the emotional journey.