    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ketaki Chitale Approaches Bombay HC For Bail In Her Objectionable Post Case

      By
      |

      Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party AKA NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. After staying in judicial custody for many days, she approached the Bombay High Court for the bail.

      Ketaki Chitale Approaches Bombay HC For Bail In Her Objectionable Post Case

      According to reports, she has also sought a grant of compensation for the loss and injury caused to her due to her arrest and detention done by the Kalwa Police. Her plea is likely to be heard on June 10.

      For the unversed, Ketaki Chitale was arrested on May 14 and booked under various Indian Penal Code sections for defamation and promoting hatred between different groups on grounds of religion and race. Her Facebook post, in which she allegedly referred to Sharad Pawar, had contained phrases like 'hell is waiting' and 'you hate Brahmins'.

      Ketaki Chitale Approaches Bombay HC For Bail

      Talking about Ketaki Chitale, she has acted in Marathi TV shows such as Aambat Goad, Tuza Maza Breakup and so on. After her plea, her fans are eager to know the Bombay High Court's decision over her bail application.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 10:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 9, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X