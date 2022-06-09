Ketaki Chitale Approaches Bombay HC For Bail In Her Objectionable Post Case

Marathi
actress
Ketaki
Chitale
was
arrested
for
allegedly
sharing
an
objectionable
post
on
Facebook
about
Nationalist
Congress
Party
AKA
NCP
Chief
Sharad
Pawar.
After
staying
in
judicial
custody
for
many
days,
she
approached
the
Bombay
High
Court
for
the
bail.
According
to
reports,
she
has
also
sought
a
grant
of
compensation
for
the
loss
and
injury
caused
to
her
due
to
her
arrest
and
detention
done
by
the
Kalwa
Police.
Her
plea
is
likely
to
be
heard
on
June
10.
For
the
unversed,
Ketaki
Chitale
was
arrested
on
May
14
and
booked
under
various
Indian
Penal
Code
sections
for
defamation
and
promoting
hatred
between
different
groups
on
grounds
of
religion
and
race.
Her
Facebook
post,
in
which
she
allegedly
referred
to
Sharad
Pawar,
had
contained
phrases
like
'hell
is
waiting'
and
'you
hate
Brahmins'.
Talking
about
Ketaki
Chitale,
she
has
acted
in
Marathi
TV
shows
such
as
Aambat
Goad,
Tuza
Maza
Breakup
and
so
on.
After
her
plea,
her
fans
are
eager
to
know
the
Bombay
High
Court's
decision
over
her
bail
application.