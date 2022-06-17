Ketaki Chitale Approaches Bombay HC To Challenge Her Arrest; She Claims NCP Goons Assaulted Her

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, who was recently granted bail in a case lodged against her under the Atrocities Act, has now approached the Bombay High Court to challenge her arrest in an objectionable post case against Nationalist Congress Party AKA NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. Ketaki will be staying in jail until the next hearing, which is likely to be heard on Friday (June 17).

In her plea, Ketaki Chitale claimed that her arrest by the Thane police was 'illegal'. She has approached Bombay HC seeking to quash more than 20 FIRs against her. In her plea filed through advocates Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Yogesh Deshpande, the actress said that the police remand given by the magistrate court was in breach of Supreme Court guidelines.

The Tuza Maza Breakup actress added that the cops should have given her notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which states that the investigating officer would have to issue a notice of appearance before an arrest is made. Ketaki also added that FIR was an 'abuse of process of law' and sought court to direct her arrest as 'illegal and violative of her fundamental rights' and she should be compensated for 'unlawful' arrest.

She also raised questions over her arrest by Kalwa police as she had received a call from the officials of the Kalamboli Police Station asking her to appear. She claimed that Kalwa police arrested her without notice of prior intimation. In the plea, Ketaki Chitale also claimed that a mob of goons led by an NCP leader attacked, assaulted and outraged her modesty near the police station.

The actress said, "The gathering of a huge mob outside the police station and the inaction of the police to register offence against assaulters establishes that the Kalwa Police and Kalamboli Police were in collusion with the assaulters and the tip of the presence of petitioner was also provided by some insider in the police department."

Let us tell you, the Bombay High Court is yet to make a decision over her arrest in the Sharad Pawar case.