Ketaki Chitale Attacked By Protestors; Supriya Sule And Raj Thackeray Criticise Her Actions

As we all know, Ketaki Chitale was arrested on Sunday (May 15) for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about the Nationalist Congress Party AKA NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. A court in Maharashtra has ordered the Marathi actress police custody to be in till May 18. Ever since she was arrested by the Thane Police, many netizens, as well as the NCP chief followers, have been criticizing the actress for disrespecting a powerful politician.

Her Facebook post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins." For her post, Ketaki Chitale was reportedly booked under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

Objectionable Online Post About Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale Gets Police Custody Till May 18

Notably, the actress was attacked by the mob outside the police station. According to a TOI report, black ink and eggs were thrown at the Ambat Goad actress by the women protestors.

Sharad Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha leader Supriya Sule has also criticised Ketaki Chitale for her views about her father. She told the reporters in Nashik, "I don't know her. This is the issue of culture. I am thankful to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray for speaking out against such a post. Pervert mindset is not good for the society." (sic)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena AKA MNS Chief Raj Thackeray too condemned Chitale's act. She told PTI, "We have differences with them (Pawar) and those will be there. But it is quite wrong to come to such a hideous level. It needs to be told quite clearly that this is not Maharashtra's culture. To write something like this is not a tendency, but wickedness. It needs to be checked in time."