Ketaki Chitale Sent To Judicial Custody Till June 7

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, who was in police custody till May 24, for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, has now been sent to judicial custody till June 7, 2022, under the SC/ST Act.

According to reports, she was produced before the court on May 24, where the judge passed the decision against her and sent her to judicial custody till June 7. For the unversed, Navi Mumbai Police had earlier arrested her in connection with the case registered against her in March 2020 under the Scheduled Castes And Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Apart from that, cases have also been registered against the Aambat Goad actress in Mumbai, Akola and Dhule in connection with the online post. Dalit wings had also lodged a complaint against Ketaki for sharing posts contained objectionable words against Dr BR Ambedkar, his wife Ramabai Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Looks like the past issues and latest controversy have landed Ketaki Chitale in a lot of trouble. Stay tuned for more updates about the case.