Kiran Gaikwad’s Devmanus To Be Remade In Kannada As Doctor Karna

Zee Marathi's popular crime-thriller show Devmanus caught everyone's attention with its engaging storyline and actors' solid performances. Based on the infamous Satara's Dr Santosh Pol's case, the show starred Kiran Gaikwad, Asmeeta Deshmukh, Rukmini Sutar, Neha Khan and others in key roles. Devmanus' first season went off-air in August 2021, and now the makers are all set to come up with its second season in December 2021.

Well, the show has a solid craze amongst the masses, hence, the Sandalwood TV industry has decided to remake it in Kannada. According to the latest reports, the Kannada version of Devmanus will be titled as Doctor Karna. The makers have not yet revealed more details about the show as they want to keep it under wraps to create more buzz for the show.

Talking about Devmanus, the show was based on criminal Santosh Pol, who reportedly killed six people in 13 years of his practice in Wai, Satara. Kiran Gaikwad played the role of Dr Ajitkumar Dev in the show. People of a village consider him like a godman. He had also cheated many women of many villages for money.

Now, the makers are coming up with Devmanus' second season, and fans are curious to know what will happen in the second season. The shooting has started in Satara and the first episode of Devmanus 2 will air on December 13, 2021.