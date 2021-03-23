Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021’s Registration To Start Tomorrow, Sachin Khedekar Shares Details In A Video; Watch

The Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kon Honaar Crorepati Season 5 is all set to go on-air soon on Sony Marathi. Interestingly, Sachin Khedekar who had hosted its season 1 and 2, is back for the fifth season of the quiz show. The makers are planning some interesting changes in the game's format. The show will reportedly go on floors in April 2021.

Amidst all, Sachin Khedekar recently shared a video, in which he explained the details of how to participate in Kon Honaar Crorepati Season 5. He captioned the Instagram post as, "24 मार्च ते 2 एप्रिल या कलावधीत 80800 44222 या क्रमांकावर मिस्ड कॉल द्या किंवा सोनी लिव्ह या ॲपवर जाऊन रजिस्ट्रेशन सुरू करा. #कोणहोणारकरोडपती | #KonHonaarCrorepati #सोनीमराठी | #SonyMarathi #विणूयाअतूटनाती | #vinuyaatutnati."

Watch the video here

The video and caption explain that the registration process of Kon Honaar Crorepati will be conducted between March 24 and April 2, 2021. During this process, the aspiring candidates can give missed call to 80800 44222 or register themselves on the SonyLiv app.

While registering on the SonyLiv app, the candidates will have to fill the registration form with their personal details. After filling in the details, they will need to answer some general knowledge questions. The candidates who answer maximum questions correctly, he/she will be shortlisted for the audition.

Well, this is a golden opportunity for people who are good with general knowledge. So, don't waste time and get ready to enrol yourself to become a millionaire by participating in Kon Honaar Crorepati.

Talking about the show, the third and fourth seasons were hosted by Swwapnil Joshi and Nagraj Manjule respectively. And now, after the announcement of its fifth season, fans can't wait to see it on small screen.

