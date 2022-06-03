Kon Honaar Crorepati 6 Karmaveer Special! Kajol And Tanuja To Grace The Sachin Khedekar Show

Kon Honaar Crorepati 6 is all set to start on June 6 on Sony Marathi, and ahead of the show's premiere, fans are curious to know about the celebrity guests of the show. Interestingly, many renowned personalities had graced the show in the previous season of KHC.

And now, if reports are to be believed, several renowned faces are expected to appear on Kon Honaar Crorepati season 6 as well. In the upcoming Karmaveer special episode, Bollywood superstar Kajol and her actress-mother Tanuja will be gracing the Sachin Khedekar show. They will be playing the game of knowledge for a social cause.

On the other hand, Sudha Murthy will also be gracing the show in one of the Karmaveer episodes of Kon Honaar Crorepati. Coming back to Kajol and Tanuja, after learning about their appearance, fans are eager to witness them on the small screen.

Talking about the previous season of the show, many contestants participated in this show and won a huge amount. Hence, it would be interesting to see who would won be crorepatis in this season. The promos of Kon Honaar Crorepati are currently going viral on social media.

For the unversed, the first two seasons of the show were hosted by Sachin Khedekar. Later, the third and fourth seasons were hosted by Swapnil Joshi and Nagraj Manjule respectively.