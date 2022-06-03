Kon Honaar Crorepati 6 Karmaveer Special! Kajol And Tanuja To Grace The Sachin Khedekar Show

Kon
Honaar
Crorepati
6
is
all
set
to
start
on
June
6
on
Sony
Marathi,
and
ahead
of
the
show's
premiere,
fans
are
curious
to
know
about
the
celebrity
guests
of
the
show.
Interestingly,
many
renowned
personalities
had
graced
the
show
in
the
previous
season
of
KHC.
And
now,
if
reports
are
to
be
believed,
several
renowned
faces
are
expected
to
appear
on
Kon
Honaar
Crorepati
season
6
as
well.
In
the
upcoming
Karmaveer
special
episode,
Bollywood
superstar
Kajol
and
her
actress-mother
Tanuja
will
be
gracing
the
Sachin
Khedekar
show.
They
will
be
playing
the
game
of
knowledge
for
a
social
cause.
On
the
other
hand,
Sudha
Murthy
will
also
be
gracing
the
show
in
one
of
the
Karmaveer
episodes
of
Kon
Honaar
Crorepati.
Coming
back
to
Kajol
and
Tanuja,
after
learning
about
their
appearance,
fans
are
eager
to
witness
them
on
the
small
screen.
Talking
about
the
previous
season
of
the
show,
many
contestants
participated
in
this
show
and
won
a
huge
amount.
Hence,
it
would
be
interesting
to
see
who
would
won
be
crorepatis
in
this
season.
The
promos
of
Kon
Honaar
Crorepati
are
currently
going
viral
on
social
media.
For
the
unversed,
the
first
two
seasons
of
the
show
were
hosted
by
Sachin
Khedekar.
Later,
the
third
and
fourth
seasons
were
hosted
by
Swapnil
Joshi
and
Nagraj
Manjule
respectively.