Kon Honaar Crorepati Host Sachin Khedekar Meets Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Amitabh Bachchan; See Post

The much-awaited 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has finally kickstarted yesterday (August 23, 2021) on the small screen. Big B had already started shooting for KBC 13 in Mumbai. Interestingly, the Marathi version of the quiz show, Kon Honaar Crorepati 5 is also being shot at the same location in Mumbai's Film City.

Recently, Kon Honaar Crorepati's host and actor Sachin Khedekar met Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's host Amitabh Bachchan. Apparently, Sachin got to know that KBC's shooting is happening just besides KHC's sets, hence, the Marathi actor went and met the Shehenshah of Bollywood.

Sachin Khedekar took to Instagram and shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He wrote, "When you focus on the good, the good gets better. When Mr. Bachchan said he has watched KHC and liked it, the moment was surreal. I couldn't have felt more blessed and privileged 🙏 @amitphalke @ajaybhalwankar @sujatanina @sonymarathi @jalps_71."

In the above picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Khedkar can be seen smiling and posing for a perfect picture. Interestingly, Amitabh got extremely happy after meeting Sachin Khedekar and praised him for his hosting skills. Big B also wished him good luck. We must say that Sachin must be on cloud nine after receiving compliments from Bachchan for his hosting skills.

Talking about Kon Honaar Crorepati, the show started in July 2021. Renowned celebrities like Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sayaji Shinde, Jitendra Joshi and others have graced the show in the Friday special episodes aka Karamveer special.