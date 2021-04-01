Kon Honaar Crorepati Receives A Record Number Of Entries; Registrations To Be Closed On April 2

Kon Honaar Crorepati Season 5 is all set to go on floors soon. To be hosted by Sachin Khedekar, the Marathi version of KBC has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses. Earlier, we had reported that the registration process to participate in Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021 has begun from March 24 to April 2, 2021. Considering its buzz, the show received a record number of entries just a day before the closure of its registration process.

A source close to the development informed Times of India that the fifth season of Kon Honaar Crorepati has broken all records of the show's previous seasons. Interestingly, they have received a huge response from entire Maharashtra to participate in the quiz show. It has to be noted that the highest number of entries have been registered in the first four days of its registration.

The response is huge and fans can't wait to witness the real thrill of the Q & A session. For the unversed, the last day of registration is tomorrow (April 2, 2021). So, hurry up and give a missed call to 80800 44222 or register yourself on the SonyLiv app.

Talking about Kon Honaar Crorepati, the first two seasons of KBC Marathi were hosted by Sachin Khedekar. The third and fourth seasons of Kon Honaar Crorepati were hosted by Swwapnil Joshi and Nagraj Manjule respectively. Now, Khedekar is back on the show, and fans are all set to witness his amazing hosting skills again. Stay tuned for more updates!

