Kon Honaar Crorepati’s Registration Begins; Here’s How To Participate In The Marathi Version Of KBC

The fifth season of Kon Honaar Crorepati is all set to go on floors in April 2021, and the registration for the same has begun from yesterday (March 24, 2021). The registration will happen from March 24 to April 2, 2021, on the SonyLiv app. Well, it is a golden opportunity for everyone who wants to earn millions of rupees on the basis of their general knowledge. But do you know how to participate in the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati?

The interested candidates will have to register themselves on the SonyLiv App. After confirming their mobile number, they will have to fill in their personal details including their age, qualification and so on. After that, the application asks you to choose your preferred language - English or Marathi. After choosing your preferred language, they will ask you one general knowledge question with four options. Once the candidate answers the question, the registration process is finished and after that, you will have to wait for at least 15 days for their reply or call. Apart from registering on the SonyLiv app, candidates can also give missed call to 80800 44222.

So folks, get ready to participate in Kon Honaar Crorepati and fulfil your dreams by earning lots of money. Talking about the show, the makers are planning some interesting changes in the game's format. Notably, the show is marking the return of Sachin Khedekar as a host. The actor had earlier hosted Kon Honaar Crorepati's first and second season. The third and fourth seasons of the show were hosted by Swwapnil Joshi and Nagraj Manjule respectively.

Kon Honaar Crorepati 5 will be aired on Sony Marathi and the makers will soon reveal its grand premiere date.

