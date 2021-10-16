Kusum Actress Shivani Baokar Feels Blessed To Be Part Of The Ekta Kapoor Show; Read Statement

Ekta Kapoor recently launched her new Marathi show, Kusum on Sony Marathi. The show is the remake of her own Hindi show, Kusum, which aired between 2001 to 2005. Kusum stars Shivani Baokar and Ajinkya Nanaware in the lead roles. Working in Ekta Kapoor's projects has always been a dream for any aspiring TV artist. Interestingly, Shivani Baokar feels blessed to be part of the Ekta Kapoor show.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shivani Baokar said, "It's a cloud nine situation right now. I never imagined that I would ever be featured in one of the TV shows of Ekta Kapoor. Every actor's dream is to play a pivotal role in Ekta's show, and I got this opportunity and am overwhelmed."

Let us tell you, Kusum marks a comeback of Ekta Kapoor on Marathi TV. Her last Marathi TV show was Arundhati (2011). She has also created a show, Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena. Coming back to Shivani Baokar, her chemistry with Ajinkya Nanaware is being loved by all. Sharing her experience working with him, the Lagira Zhala Ji actress said, "Ajinkya is playing the role of my husband in the show. He is a rich brat on-screen, and his lifestyle is different from Kusum. Kusum belongs to a middle-class family. Kusum has pride, and she does not see the side whether the groom is rich or poor, but with the one who will accept all her conditions, she will tie the knot with him. Ajinkya and I are working together for the first time, and It's fun to work with him."

While talking about her character, Shivani Baokar further stated that she has always played strong and powerful roles. "I have always tried to inspire others with my roles, and the same happened with Kusum. Here I am playing a role of a girl who is firm on her decision, and she has a few terms and conditions of marriage. Kusum wants to take responsibility for her mother and father even after marriage, which is her main condition. Kusum wants to balance her life. I feel like now I have a huge responsibility to play the title role in the remake of a popular Hindi TV show," the actress added.

Talking about Kusum, the show also stars Arti More, Rahul Mehendale and others in key roles. The show started on October 4, 2021, and it is receiving a positive response from the masses.