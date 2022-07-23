Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: Here Are The Top 10 Shows Of Week 28

Marathi
TV
shows
are
getting
enough
love
from
the
masses.
Interestingly,
some
of
the
iconic
shows
such
as
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte,
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath,
Tu
Tevha
Tashi
and
others
are
breaking
stereotypes.
Amidst
all,
the
TRP
ratings
of
Week
28
are
out,
and
we
have
finally
got
the
top
10
Marathi
shows
of
this
week
as
well.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
TRP
chart
of
Week
28-
Top
3
Marathi
Shows
Rang
Majha
Vegla
remains
on
top
by
earning
6.9
ratings.
Madhurani
Prabhulkar's
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
and
Girija
Prabhu's
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
are
also
on
number
2
and
3
with
6.6
and
6.5
ratings
respectively.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
in
the
fourth
position
by
minting
6.3
ratings.
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
remained
on
number
5
with
5.8
ratings.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
&
TMGGH
Maha
Episode
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
on
number
6
with
5.4
ratings.
Interestingly,
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe's
maha
episode
is
in
the
seventh
position
by
getting
4.9
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath,
Swabhimaan
And
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
8
with
4.7
ratings.
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
and
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
are
on
number
9
and
10
with
4.3
and
4.2
ratings
respectively.
Top
3
Marathi
Channels
Star
Pravah
is
on
top
once
again
with
1491.22
ratings.
Zee
Marathi
and
Colors
Marathi
are
in
the
second
and
third
positions
by
earning
501.36
and
436.67
ratings
respectively.