Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: SMNKA Maintains Its Top Position; See Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 25

Last
week's
TRP
chart
witnessed
a
big
change
as
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
grabbed
the
first
position.
Now,
in
Week
25's
TRP
chart,
the
Star
Pravah
show
maintained
its
top
spot.
Apart
from
that
show,
many
other
TV
shows
witnessed
a
drop
in
their
ratings.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
Marathi
TV
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Mandar
Jadhav
and
Girija
Prabhu-starrer
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
maintained
its
top
spot
by
earning
6.8
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
6.6
and
6.2
ratings
respectively.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
&
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Interestingly,
Phulala
Sugandha
Maticha
maintained
its
ratings
and
fourth
position
by
earning
6.1
ratings.
Abhijeet
Khandkekar
and
Priya
Marathe-
starrer
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
is
on
number
5
with
5.9
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla-
Maha
Episode
And
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
Rang
Majha
Vegla's
maha
episode
and
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
are
on
number
6
and
7
with
5.7
and
5.6
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath,
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha-
Maha
Episode
And
Swabhimaan
Shreyas
Talpade
and
Prarthana
Behere's
show
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
8
with
5.3
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha's
maha
episode
and
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
are
in
the
ninth
and
tenth
positions
by
minting
4.9
and
4.4
ratings
respectively.
Top
Marathi
Channels
Star
Pravah
maintains
its
top
position
by
earning
1362.04
ratings.
Zee
Marathi
and
Colors
Marathi
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
493.60
and
369.70
ratings
respectively.