Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: Thipkyanchi Rangoli Enters Top 5; SMNKA Remains On Top Spot

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

Girija Prabhu and Mandar Jadhav-starrer Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta remains on top this week as well. The show has minted 6.7 ratings. Ashutosh Gokhale's Rang Majha Vegla and Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli and Rupali Bhosle-starrer Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte are on top 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.4 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the fourth position by earning 5.9 ratings. Interestingly, Thipkyanchi Rangoli witnessed growth as the show entered the top 5. It garnered 5.3 ratings.

Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe And AKKK Maha Episode

Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte's Maha Episode are on number 6 and 7 with 5.3 and 4.9 ratings respectively.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Swabhimaan And Sahakutumb Sahaparivar

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 8 with 4.7 ratings. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Sahakutumb Sahaparivar are in the ninth and tenth positions by earning 4.4 and 4.2 ratings respectively.

Top 3 Marathi Channels

Star Pravah remained on top with 1364.56 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 514.48 and 404.55 ratings respectively.