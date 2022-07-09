Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: Thipkyanchi Rangoli Enters Top 5; SMNKA Remains On Top Spot

After
a
long
time,
other
Marathi
TV
shows
are
showing
improvement
in
their
TRP
ratings,
as
we
can
see
big
shuffles
almost
all
week.
Recently,
the
TRP
ratings
of
Week
26
came
out,
and
fans
will
be
surprised
after
seeing
some
shows' ups
and
downs.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
Marathi
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Girija
Prabhu
and
Mandar
Jadhav-starrer
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
remains
on
top
this
week
as
well.
The
show
has
minted
6.7
ratings.
Ashutosh
Gokhale's
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Madhurani
Prabhulkar,
Milind
Gawli
and
Rupali
Bhosle-starrer
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
are
on
top
2
and
3
with
6.6
and
6.4
ratings
respectively.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
And
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
in
the
fourth
position
by
earning
5.9
ratings.
Interestingly,
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
witnessed
growth
as
the
show
entered
the
top
5.
It
garnered
5.3
ratings.
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
And
AKKK
Maha
Episode
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
and
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte's
Maha
Episode
are
on
number
6
and
7
with
5.3
and
4.9
ratings
respectively.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath,
Swabhimaan
And
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
8
with
4.7
ratings.
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
and
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
are
in
the
ninth
and
tenth
positions
by
earning
4.4
and
4.2
ratings
respectively.
Top
3
Marathi
Channels
Star
Pravah
remained
on
top
with
1364.56
ratings.
Zee
Marathi
and
Colors
Marathi
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
514.48
and
404.55
ratings
respectively.