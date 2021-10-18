Laughter Is The Key To A Healthy Life, Says Vinayak Mali AKA Dadus

YouTuber Vinayak Mali is entertaining people with his hilarious videos on his regional channel. "In this stressful world where everyone wishes to only earn money, people have forgotten to live a happy life. From personal to professional lives, people are running for generating income, creating their life into hell," says Vinayak.

Believing that laughter is the medicine for stress, Vinayak started his videos with the motive of entertaining and bringing a smile to numerous people.

Where maximum comedy content uses cuss words and slang language, YouTuber Vinayak Mali aka Dadus's videos are a perfect example of clean comedy. Vinayak does not promote comedy with cuss content, he innovates his comedy videos through depicting simple and ordinary situations in a hilarious way.

With the passion of making people laugh out of curiosity, he began his channel named Agri-Koli, which escalated to 2 million + subscribers. Recently, he released three videos back to back on YouTube, leading to an upsurge in his viewers.

What makes him stand apart from the crowd is his language, simplicity, and clean comedy, which creates a bonding between him and the audience.

Vinayak started his channel when not many Marathi channels were viewed on YouTube. However, with the introduction of Agri-Koli, the real meaning of happiness was understood.

Hence, following his passion for acting, he tried his luck in Bollywood and gave many auditions. However, his talent was not recognized and he got failure. But it is truly said, 'Where there is will there is a way', and destiny knocked on his door when his videos on YouTube got viral, leading him to be the superhero of the comedy world. The series of Dadus shows the light-hearted situations of an Agri-Koli common man which inspires him the most. Vinayak says, "Love to work, rather than earn to work".

Thus stunning his viewers and keeping them happy through his several hilarious videos. To dive into the world of laughter, subscribe to his YouTube channel Agri-Koli.