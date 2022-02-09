Lochya Zaala Re Box Office Collection: Ankush Chaudhari’s Film Gets Thumbs-Up From Audiences

Ankush Chaudhari, Siddharth Jadhav, Sayaji Shinde and Vaidehi Parashurami-starrer Lochya Zaala Re was released on February 4, 2022 in theatres. Interestingly, the romantic-comedy has been making headlines for its unique characters, music and comedy scenes. Notably, Lochya Zaala Re has received good reviews from critics, and fans are very curious to know about its box office collection.

Let us tell you, the Marathi film Lochya Zaala Re has been released not only in Maharashtra but also in Goa, Gujarat and Delhi. Moreover, the film is also being screened in 11 cinemas in the USA. Amidst all, we recently got to know about Lochya Zaala Re's first 4 days box office collection. Let's have a look-

Day 1 (Feb 4) - Rs 0.29 Crore

Day 2 (Feb 5) - Rs 0.37 Crore

Day 3 (Feb 6) - Rs 0.41 Crore

Day 4 (Feb 7) - Holiday

Lochya Zaala Re 4 Days Box Office Collection (USA)

Day 1 (Feb 4) - Rs 0.09 Crore

Day 2 (Feb 5) - Rs 0.13 Crore

Day 3 (Feb 6) - Rs 0.02 Crore (Only Los Angeles) (New Jersey closed due to snowfall)

Day 4 (Feb 7) - Rs 0.01 Crore (Only Los Angeles) (New Jersey closed due to snowfall)

Approximate Box Office Collection for 4 days - Rs 1.32 Crore

After seeing these figures, we must say that Marathi films are indeed impressing audiences with their unique content. Previous big releases like Jhimma, Zombivli and others performed exceedingly well at the box office. Hence, non-Marathi speaking viewers are also getting excited to watch Marathi films.

Coming back to Lochya Zaala Re, the film is directed by Paritosh Painter and Ravi Adhikari.