Lochya Zala Re Box Office: The Film Collects Rs 6.31 Cr In Two Days
Marathi film Lochya Zala Re has entered 2nd week and is still going strong. It is facing competition from Badhaai Do in major cities and towns but Lochya Zala Re will hold strong in interior Maharashtra. From the first ten days response it looks like Lochya Zala Re is going great.
Also with Valentines Day coming up, Lochya Zala Re should see a Jump in the ticket sales. And with releases in USA, Canada, UAE & Australia; Lochya Zala Re should reach a mark of around Rs.16-17 Crores lifetime worldwide.
Lochya Zala Re is currently screening in 275 Theatres with approximately 750 shows in Maharashtra/Goa/Gujarat & Delhi and Worldwide 37 Theatres with approximately 65 Shows.
As per the latest reports the collections for the first 10 days are as follows:
Day
1
-
4th
Feb
:
India
-
Rs.00.29Cr
/
Overseas
-
Rs.00.09Cr
Day 2 - 5th Feb : India - Rs.00.37Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.13Cr
Day 3 - 6th Feb : India - Rs.00.41Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.02
Day 4 - 7th Feb : India - Holiday / Overseas - Rs.00.01
Day 5 - 8th Feb: India - Rs.00.18Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.01Cr
Day 6 - 9th Feb: India - Rs.00.42Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.01Cr
Day 7 - 10th Feb: India - Rs.00.36Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.07Cr
Day 8 - 11th Feb: India - Rs.00.53Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.11Cr
Day 9 - 12th Feb: India - Rs.01.06Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.16Cr
Day 10 - 13th Feb: India - Rs.01.87Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.23Cr
Total Box Office Collection Approximately for 10 days - Rs.6.31Cr.
Lochya Zala Re is shot completely in UK on a budget of Rs.4.5 Crores
Verdict : HIT