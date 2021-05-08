Lockdown Effect! Atul Virkar Is Going Through Major Financial Crisis; Reveals His Son Is An AHDS Patient

The second wave of COVID-19 is affecting many people's lives. Due to the lockdown, many people lost their jobs and some of them are finding it hard to survive in these tough times. Marathi actor Atul Virkar, who has worked in many Marathi, Hindi films and TV shows, is currently going through a major financial crisis. Apart from that the actor also revealed that his son Priyansh is diagnosed with the rarest rare disease AHDS (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome). Notably, he has become the 320th patient among the 400 patients in the world.

While speaking about his son Priyansh's health, Atul Virkar told Times of India, "My son cannot stand up or do anything like any ordinary kid. He always lies on the bed. It's the rarest rare disease. We are doing a treatment for him, but there is no medicine available for it in India. I got to know from some doctors that the only way to treat my child is to order medicines from the Netherlands. It is one of the countries that make medicines for AHDS patients, and I am working hard and pushing my limits and arranging funds to give my son his treatment as soon as possible."

Notably, Atul Virkar has decided not to take up any work in TV shows and films, as he feels that his son needs him more right now. The Mazhya Navryachi Bayko actor revealed that doctors have advised him not to go out so that he doesn't get any infection from COVID-19. While recalling his struggling days, Atul said that he used to sold newspapers, agarbattis, papad for survival.

For the unversed, Atul Virkar is a pandit too, and several times, he has performed pujas for the Muhurat of films on-screen as well as off-screen. After learning about Atul Virkar's son's health, fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Talking about Atul Virkar's career, he has worked in TV shows like Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kulvadhu and so on.