Love Lagna Locha Actor Ruchita Jadhav Ties The Knot With Anand Mane In A Private Ceremony In Panchgani

Love Lagna Locha actress Ruchita Jadhav got married to businessman Anand Mane on May 3. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at a private villa in Panchgani, Maharashtra. Now, the actress has opened up about her big day in an interview with TOI.

Ruchita shared, "We had planned a three-day affair at the villa. On the first day, we had the engagement and mehendi. My friends knew about a ring that I had fallen in love with in 2013 and they told Anand about it. He got an almost similar ring designed for me. It was a lovely feeling. It was supposed to be an outdoor setup in the premises, but since it rained that day, we shifted the ceremony indoors."

Meanwhile, the couple cancelled their sangeet ceremony and instead 1500 food packets for the needy in Panchgani to mark the day. Ruchita added, "This is the least we could do. We distributed the packets, which contained 2.5 kg rice and 2.5 kg dal each, on the day of our sangeet."

For the unversed, the actress' pre-wedding ceremonies had commenced on April 29.

Ruchita also had a bachelorette party at her home with her friends. The photos of her wedding festivities and the party had also gone viral on social media,

In an earlier interview, Ruchita Jadhav had revealed that she met Anand Mane on a matrimonial site. The duo then got to know one another during the lockdown period and decided to get married in December last year.