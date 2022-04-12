Maha Minister: Aadesh Bandekar Unveils First Look Of Golden Paithani Worth Rs 11 Lakh; Watch Video

The new season of Aadesh Bandekar's show Home Minister will now be called as 'Maha Minister' has kickstarted yesterday (April 11) with a bang. Well, the show has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses because of the winner's paithani saree, which is worth Rs 11 Lakh.

Interestingly, ahead of the show's launch, host Aadesh Bandekar unveiled the first look of the winner's paithani saree, which has a golden zari border and real diamonds on it.

The makers shared a video on Instagram handle and captioned it as, "पदरावरती जरतारीचा मोर नाचरा असणार... संसारातून वेळ काढून खेळ नवा रंगणार.... होम मिनिस्टरचे नवे पर्व 'महामिनिस्टर' आजपासून दररोज संध्या. ६ वा. #MahaMinister #ZeeMarathi."

Video of the brand new paithani saree is going viral on social media, and fans can't keep calm to watch the show after seeing the beautiful paithani. The makers revealed that the saree is made by specially-abled weavers who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The paithani saree has a peacock design touted to be having a real golden zari border and diamonds on it.

Moreover, the saree also has two peacocks with eyes embossed with real diamonds. We must say that the makers have made sure to impress the audience with unique content.

Maha Minister's auditions have already started in several cities. The first round was held in Nashik and the makers got a positive response. They have selected 100 women to play the big game of Maha Minister. Let us tell you, Maha Minister will be aired for 1 hr i.e., 6 pm to 7 pm on Zee Marathi.